Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt's power subsidy falls to zero in second half of 2019

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 14:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 14:35 IST
Egypt's power subsidy falls to zero in second half of 2019
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Egypt spent nothing on electricity subsidies in the second half of 2019, down from 7.992 billion Egyptian pounds ($510.02 million) the same period a year earlier, a finance ministry semi-annual report showed. Scaling back energy subsidies that have been a strain on the budget for decades was a central part of a three-year, $12 billion reform package signed with the International Monetary Fund in 2016.

The North African country has increased electricity prices for both households and industry by an average of about 15% over the 2019-2020 fiscal year that began in July. It said its goal is to cut electricity subsidy spending to four billion Egyptian pounds for the full fiscal year.

An electricity ministry spokesman did not respond immediately to a request for comment. The report, which was published on Monday, showed Egypt also cut its spending on energy subsidies, excluding power, to 9.88 billion Egyptian pounds in the second half of 2019 from 30.17 billion in the second half of 2018.

The government, however, has said it was working to limit the impact on the poor and its subsidies of commodities, such as sugar, grains, and vegetable oils, rose slightly to 24.93 billion Egyptian pounds in the second half of the calendar year 2019, up from 24.37 billion pounds in the same period the year before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Election Results: AAP leads on 62 seats, BJP on 8

Aam Aadmi Party AAP looks all set to match up to its 2015 performance with trends showing it to be leading on 62 seats while the BJP is once again likely to be restricted to single digits, as per the trends for all 70 seats in the Delhi Ass...

Muzaffarpur shelter home: Delhi court sentences Brajesh Thakur to life imprisonment

A Delhi court Tuesday sentenced Brajesh Thakur to life imprisonment for sexually and physically assaulting several girls in a shelter home in Bihars Muzaffarpur district.Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha sentenced Thakur to lif...

Delhi court also sends 11 others to jail for life in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case.

Delhi court also sends 11 others to jail for life in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case....

Astronauts for India's human space flight start training in Moscow

Russian launch service provider Glavkosmos said the planned twelve-month training program of Indian candidates for a spaceflight started on Monday at the Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Center GCTC in Moscow. After a thorough s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020