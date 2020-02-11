Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda says Chinese firm applies to build $1.4 bln power plant on the Nile

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 19:46 IST
Uganda says Chinese firm applies to build $1.4 bln power plant on the Nile
Representative image. Image Credit:

A Chinese firm has applied to Ugandan authorities for a license to develop a $1.4 billion hydropower plant that could potentially expand the country's generation capacity by 40% according to a regulatory official and papers seen by Reuters.

The firm, POWERCHINA International Group Limited (PIGL), wants to develop the Ayago Hydroelectric Power Station, located on a section of River Nile between the lakes Kyoga and Albert, according to its license application seen by Reuters on Tuesday. "We have called for comments from the public on their proposed project," Julius Wandera, spokesman for state-run power regulator Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) told Reuters.

ERA licenses all power generators in the country and is also responsible for setting generation and end-user power tariffs. The Ayago power plant will have a capacity of 840 megawatts (MW) and, when successfully developed, would be Uganda's largest power plant.

The Karuma hydroelectric dam, upstream of Ayago and due to be completed early this year by China's Synohydro Corporation, is currently Uganda's largest power project. Wandera told Reuters alongside the solicitation of public views on the project, ERA would also conduct its own due diligence on POWERCHINA International to ascertain whether it had the financial and technical capacity to execute the project.

"By April we should be communicating our final decision on their application to them," he said. According to their application, the firm plans to raise funds for the project through a 25%-75% mix of equity and debt.

The project could potentially ramp up Uganda's generation capacity by 40% to about 2,800 MW according to calculations from data available from the energy ministry. In recent years, Uganda has been wooing private-sector energy investors and taking loans from China and other sources to help boost power production to meet fast-growing demand.

To make the sector attractive to foreign investors, the government abolished subsidies for consumers and introduced a tariff-setting system that is benchmarked on movements in key parameters such as inflation, foreign exchange, and oil prices. Uganda is one of the six countries that signed the 2010 Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) that allows upstream Nile basin countries to develop projects along the river without Egypt's consent as it was in a previous colonial-era agreement on the use of Nile waters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WHO launches global research forum against novel coronavirus

A two-day research and innovation forum led by the World Health Organisation WHO was launched here on Tuesday to mobilise global action to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak. Co-hosted by the WHO and the Global Research Collaboration for ...

Indian tycoon Mallya appeals against extradition from Britain

Indian businessman Vijay Mallya launched an appeal in Britains High Court on Tuesday against a 2018 decision to extradite him to India to face fraud charges resulting from the collapse of his defunct company Kingfisher Airlines.India wants ...

Bruised Irish rivals allow Sinn Fein government initiative

Irelands Fianna Fail and Fine Gael let Sinn Fein proceed with trying to form a government without them on Tuesday, a process most acknowledged would ultimately require two of the now three largest parties to work together.Sinn Fein, a left-...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq notch new records on optimism coronavirus may plateau soon

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq indexes hit record highs on Tuesday as a top Chinese health adviser sparked expectations that the coronavirus outbreak may be peaking, while T-Mobile shares jumped after a federal judge approved its purchase of Spr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020