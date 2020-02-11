Left Menu
US authorizes non-emergency staff to leave Hong Kong consulate

US authorizes non-emergency staff to leave Hong Kong consulate
The United States has authorized the voluntary departure of U.S. government employees and their family members from Hong Kong in light of the outbreak of a deadly coronavirus, the State Department said on Tuesday.

According to a department spokesperson the authorization was made "out of an abundance of caution related to uncertainties associated" with the disease. Departure is not required and the U.S. consulate in Hong Kong remains open to the public.

Parts of Hong Kong, including restaurants, shopping malls, and cafes, are almost deserted as people work from home and schools remain closed, evoking memories of 2003 when Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) sent panic across the city.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam earlier on Tuesday appealed for residents to stay indoors as much as possible. "As part and parcel of enhancing social distancing we are making an appeal to the people of Hong Kong to stay at home as much as possible," Lam told reporters. "But at the moment, we're making this appeal, we're not going for compulsory closures because Hong Kong is a free society."

The government has confirmed 49 cases of coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,000 people, almost all in mainland China.

