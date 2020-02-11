Left Menu
Development News Edition

PMVDY generating livelihoods for tribals by harnessing Van Dhan: Arjun Munda

TRIFED has reached out to various Ministries like Commerce, MSME, RD, Railways, etc also for support to promote tribal products through a multi-pronged strategy.

PMVDY generating livelihoods for tribals by harnessing Van Dhan: Arjun Munda
The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt of India through TRIFED started the above initiative in the month of Aug. 2019. Image Credit: Twitter(@tribesindia)

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda inaugurated the "Workshop on Van Dhan and Entrepreneurship Development" organized by TRIFED under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs here today. Smt. Renuka Singh, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and senior officials of various Ministries and Departments were also present. Scheduled Tribe (ST) Members of Parliament graced the occasion, where they had been informed about the Van Dhan Scheme and the suggestions & advice was sought from them for implementing and expanding the scheme in their respective constituencies.

Addressing on the occasion, Shri Arjun Munda said that Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana (PMVDY) is an initiative targeting livelihoods generation for tribals by harnessing the wealth of the forest i.e., Van Dhan. The programme aims to tap the traditional knowledge and skills of tribals and add branding, packaging and marketing skills to optimize their income through a market-led enterprise model by setting up Van Dhan Kendras (VDVKs). The objective of PMVDY is to create tribal enterprise comprising of tribal gatherers/ entrepreneurs, who would collectively undertake all related activities starting from the collection of NTFPs through sustainable harvesting, value-addition, packaging, branding, and marketing of value-added products. He informed the Members that PMVDY envisages the creation of tribal enterprises for employment and entrepreneurship development of 45 Lakh tribals, involving 1 Lakh SHGs/5000 VDVKs covering 27 States and 307 districts during the next 3 years...

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt of India through TRIFED started the above initiative in the month of Aug. 2019. TRIFED has so far sanctioned proposals for the establishment of 1101 Van Dhan Kendras in 26 States and 1 UT. The scheme is being implemented through State Nodal Departments and State/District Implementing Agencies. Reputed Institutions like IITs, IIMs and National Level Intuitions have been associated with supporting this initiative by taking their help in devising the training module and imparting training to members of Van Dhan Kendras on various aspects including the processing of forest products, branding, packaging, and marketing of value-added products. This reputed Institution will continue its support post-training to the members for developing a Van Dhan enterprise. Besides, Organisations like FICCI, CII, ASSOCHAM, Ph.D. chamber, DICCI, etc. are also being associated with bringing support and participation of trade and industry in this Van Dhan programme. TRIFED has reached out to various Ministries like Commerce, MSME, RD, Railways, etc also for support to promote tribal products through a multi-pronged strategy.

The process of establishment of Van Dhan Kendras has gained momentum in the States. Out of sanctioned 1101 Van Dhan Kendras, 406 Van Dhan Kendras have identified tribal beneficiaries, 174 have done the training of SHGs/VDVKs and 41 Kendras have initiated the process of value-addition and processing operations.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Borrell warns of violence of Israel annexes Jordan Valley

The EUs top diplomat, Josep Borrell, urged Israel on Tuesday not to annex the Jordan Valley, a large swathe of the occupied West Bank, warning of Palestinian protests if it went ahead.This may happen ... You can be sure its not going to be ...

Lebanon government wins confidence vote from parliament

Lebanons new cabinet won a vote of confidence in parliament on Tuesday based in part on a financial rescue plan it put forward for grappling with a deep financial crisis.Speaking just before the vote, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said his gov...

Sombre mood in Delhi BJP office as hope gives way to disappointment

The office of Delhi BJP wore a sombre look as Assembly poll results trickled in on Tuesday dashing the partys hopes of returning to power in the national capital after two decades. While early trends showed the party leading in 19 seats, pa...

AAP MLAs to meet at Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday to pick legislature party leader

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of the partys newly elected MLAs at his residence on Wednesday, senior party leader Gopal Rai said. In the meeting scheduled at 11.30 am on Wednesday, the AAPs Leader of Legislature Party wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020