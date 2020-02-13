Left Menu
Kaupapa Māori to underpin new plan to deal with homelessness

“Māori are massively overrepresented among people experiencing homelessness, so, to achieve different outcomes for Māori, we have to do things very differently,” says the Minister of Māori Development and Associate Minister of Housing Nanaia Mahuta.

“Today’s announcement is about working in partnership with Māori and allowing Māori self-determination to be part of our solution. What is good for Māori is good for New Zealand,” says Nanaia Mahuta. Image Credit: Flickr

Kaupapa Māori will underpin the Government's new plan to deal with homelessness announced by the Prime Minister in Auckland this morning.

"Kaupapa Māori approaches are grounded in a Māori worldview; one in which Māori values, tikanga Māori and te reo Māori anchor all action. They will be values-based and involve holistic wrap-around services.

"I am delighted that over $24 million is provided in this plan for specific Māori initiatives to prevent and reduce Māori homelessness.

"Healthy, secure and affordable housing is essential to the wellbeing of Māori and non-Māori alike. The wellbeing of whānau and individuals is essential for thriving communities and regional economic development, over successive generations," says Hon Nanaia Mahuta.

The Action plan will:

Partner with Māori, Iwi, hapū, and marae to prevent homelessness through whenua-based initiatives.

Support Māori Community Housing Providers, and Iwi, hapū, marae and whānau providers who want to expand supply and use the land for transitional housing and long-term housing.

Build the capacity and capability of Māori providers to enhance the ability of Māori providers to provide services and support new and potential Māori Community Housing Providers.

"We will continue to work closely with Iwi and Māori providers building partnerships and addressing homelessness together.

"Today's announcement is about working in partnership with Māori and allowing Māori self-determination to be part of our solution. What is good for Māori is good for New Zealand," says Nanaia Mahuta.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

