Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai
Representaive image Image Credit: ANI

A level-III fire has broken out at Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai. According to official reports, the fire is confined to the server room on the second floor of the Rolta company.

Eight fire tenders are currently present at the spot and four fire fighting jets are in operation to control the fire. The search operation is underway to search and rescue any trapped persons.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pak senior cop, ex-assistant attorney general kidnapped

Pakistani senior cop Mufakhar Adeel and former assistant attorney general Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla were kidnapped by unknown men in Lahore earlier this week, The News International reported on Thursday. Lahore Senior Superintendent of Police SSP...

BRIEF-Nestle CEO says impact of migration from direct store delivery model will be felt most in 2020

Nestle SA CEO AT PRESS CONFERENCE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT WAS A BIT HEAVY ON DISPOSALS AND A BIT LIGHT ON ACQUISITIONS, 2020 WILL BE BETTER IN THAT REGARD SAYS ORGANIC GROWTH FROM PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT IN 2019 WAS 35 BASIS POINTS SAYS WE CONT...

DR Congo and GE sign MoU in infrastructure projects to increase electricity

The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC and General Electric NYSE GE GE.com have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding MoU in infrastructure projects enabling the increase in the supply of electric energy...

'Hunar Haat' opens in Delhi; Naqvi hails initiative for infusing new energy in traditional crafts

The Hunar Haat initiative has been a mega mission for empowering master artisans and has infused new energy into traditional crafts that were fading, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday. Naqvi, along with Union mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020