Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF conducts cycle expedition to mark sacrifice made by Air Warriors

The pilots were Wg Cdr Clarence D’Lima, Wg Cdr Joginder Singh, Sqn Ldr Mathew Cyriac, Sqn Ldr VVS Sankar and Flt Lt OP Arora.

IAF conducts cycle expedition to mark sacrifice made by Air Warriors
The spirit of adventure portrayed through the expedition is a befitting tribute to commemorate the ultimate sacrifice made by the Men in Blue. Image Credit: ANI

Air Headquarters Communication Squadron, a unit under the aegis of Western Air Command, Indian Air Force conducted a cycle expedition to commemorate the supreme sacrifice made by the Air Warriors of the unit on 04 November 1977. On the ill-fated day, five air warriors of the IAF's elite Communication Squadron sacrificed their lives saving the life of the then Prime minister Morarji Desai on a crash landing the TU-124 jet while flying from Delhi to Jorhat. The pilots were Wg Cdr Clarence D'Lima, Wg Cdr Joginder Singh, Sqn Ldr Mathew Cyriac, Sqn Ldr VVS Sankar and Flt Lt OP Arora.

The expedition was flagged-off from the crash site in Jorhat on 27 January 2020 by Gp Capt Saurabh Shiv, Commanding Officer, Air Headquarters Communication Squadron and Ex-MP Mr. RK Khrimey, Member National Foundation for Communal Harmony MHA, who was a survivor of the crash.

The team led by Wing Commander Irfan Washid Khan Jarial included Sqn Ldr A Sahu and eleven other air warriors of the unit, who traversed through five states cycling a distance of approximately 2500 kms. Along the route, the team interacted with local youth to create awareness about the Indian Air Force. The spirit of adventure portrayed through the expedition is a befitting tribute to commemorate the ultimate sacrifice made by the Men in Blue.

The team was flagged-in today at Air Force station Palam by Commodore Commandant of the Squadron, Air Commodore SP Singh VSM in the presence of Air Cmde Alok Sharma, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Palam and included Mr. RK Khrimey and veterans of the unit.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

TRIFED grows into large family of economically active tribals: Arjun Munda

Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce Industry Railways and Shri Arjun Munda, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs chaired a Multi Stakeholders Workshop on Strategies for Promoting and Marketing of Tribal Products organised by TRIFED...

Case filed against former Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela over software corruption

Guwahati Police on Friday registered a case against former Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela for allegedly not sharing passwords of a couple of email ids before leaving the office. Speaking to ANI, MP Gupta, Police Commissioner said, Exe...

St. Valentine's Italian birthplace seeks U.S. suitors

ROME, Feb 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In an unusual call for love, the Italian birthplace of St. Valentine said on Friday it was looking for a U.S. suitor to become its sister city. The mayor of Terni in central Italy said he hoped to f...

Study reveals differences in airway size develop during puberty

A breakthrough study has found that the differences in airway size between the sexes are developed because of hormonal changes around puberty. According to Paolo Dominelli, a professor in Waterloos Department of Kinesiology, Smaller airways...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020