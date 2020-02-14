Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drug trafficking menace can be controlled by concerted efforts: Kishan Reddy

The Secretary MSJ&E, Shri R. Subrahmanyam, Secretary East  BIMSTEC, Smt. Vijay Thakur Singh,  D G Narcotics Control Bureau, Shri Rakesh Asthana, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Drug trafficking menace can be controlled by concerted efforts: Kishan Reddy
He said that the relation between BIMSTEC countries is much beyond the diplomatic relations as we have centuries-old deep cultural and traditional ties however we all face similar maritime security threats. Image Credit: Twitter(@kishanreddybjp)

The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri G. Kishan Reddy presided over the Valedictory session of the 'Conference on Combating Drug Trafficking' for BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Partner Nations, in New Delhi today.

Addressing the Valedictory Session Shri G. Kishan Reddy said that the menace of Drug trafficking can be controlled only by the concerted efforts of the affected nations by sharing the experiences and information. He said that this multi-dimensional menace can be tackled by a comprehensive attack and strategy with a joint and coordinated approach. He expressed hope that over the past two days this conference has discussed many important facts and issues in detail while focusing the emerging challenges.

The Minister said that the Drug trafficking menace is common to all the nations of the world as it has the capacity to destabilize the economy and its impact is equally visible at the level of single individuals destroying families and destructing the social fabric.

Talking about the steps taken by Government of India in combating the drug trafficking Shri G. Kishan Reddy said that the Government has laid down a well thought out strategy to increase coordination among the agencies of the Centre as well as States and the Home Ministry has established a joint coordination committee to increase surveillance over drug trafficking. He said that we are committed to combating Drug trafficking through greater regional cooperation.

He said that the relation between BIMSTEC countries is much beyond the diplomatic relations as we have centuries-old deep cultural and traditional ties however we all face similar maritime security threats. The issues of terrorism and drug trafficking have increased manifold through the maritime route and this makes the coordination among this nation all the important.

The Secretary MSJ&E, Shri R. Subrahmanyam, Secretary East BIMSTEC, Smt. Vijay Thakur Singh, D G Narcotics Control Bureau, Shri Rakesh Asthana, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-India orders telcos to pay dues now, after top court threatens contempt

The Indian government ordered mobile carriers on Friday to immediately pay billions of dollars in dues after the Supreme Court threatened the companies and officials with contempt proceedings for failing to implement an earlier ruling. The ...

Saudi Aramco to report 2019 results on March 16

Saudi Aramco will report 2019 full-year results on March 16, the oil giant said on its website httpswww.saudiaramco.comeninvestorsfinancial-newsevents on Friday, its first set of financial results after the company went public in December.A...

Let's move on from impeachment, visiting U.S. Senators tell Ukraine's leader

A group of three U.S. Senators visited Kiev on Friday to convey a message of continued bipartisan support for Ukraine after it got entangled last year in President Donald Trumps impeachment trial.The United States has been the most powerful...

Parent, school headmistress arrested for ''abuse'' of Modi in

A court in Bidar in north Karnataka on Friday granted bail to a parent and the headmistress of aschool, arrested in the sedition case for their alleged involvement in staging a drama, portraying Prime MinisterNarendra Modi in poor light in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020