Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam CM asks power dept to set up control room to check technical faults

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 17:38 IST
Assam CM asks power dept to set up control room to check technical faults
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed the state power department on Saturday to set up a central control room to monitor technical faults, in an effort to bring in efficiency and plug disruption in supply. A central control room needs to be established to quickly zero in on faults and take corrective steps for the restoration of power, the chief minister said while reviewing schemes and services of the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) and the Assam Power Generation Company Ltd.

"During the monsoon season, due to torrential rain, several electrical installations develop technical snag leading to disruption of electricity supply but a central control room will be able to map the entire network and figure out the technical snag, if any, and help the men on duty to rectify the fault," he said. He also asked the concerned authority to carry out an extensive survey of the vulnerable points across the state and take remedial measures to avoid accidents and deaths due to electrocution, particularly during the floods.

Sonowal also asked the APDCL to put up transformers on high raised platforms especially in the flood-prone areas and to design innovative measures to save these from incessant rain-induced problems. He also reviewed the 'Mukhya Mantri Akashdeep Yojana', and asked the department to expeditiously distribute LED bulbs to all the beneficiaries in the state. The chief minister directed the department's Principal Secretary Niraj Verma to take steps for filling up vacancies expeditiously. He also asked Verma to install individual meters in all the households in the tea garden areas and do away with cluster meters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Xi says China must keep economic, social order while battling coronavirus

China must make every effort to maintain economic and social control as it battles the coronavirus epidemic, and avoid causing panic that could lead to secondary disasters, President Xi Jinping told senior officials earlier this month. Reut...

Four children killed as school van catches fire in Punjab; CM orders probe

In a ghastly incident, four children were burnt alive when a private schools mini van carrying students caught fire in Punjabs Sangrur district on Saturday, police said. The accident took place on the Longowal-Sidsaachar road, they said, ad...

No meeting of scheduled with Home Minister on Sunday: MHA after Shaheen Bagh protesters said they would meet Amit Shah

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Saturday said that no meeting has been scheduled with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for Sunday after the protestors at Shaheen Bagh claimed to be going to meet Shah to discuss issues related to the Citize...

Portuguese president arrives in Goa on 2-day visit

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal arrived in Goa on Saturday on a two-day visit,during which his country and the state government will sign an MoU on augmenting water supply and sewerage management.He was welcomed at the interna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020