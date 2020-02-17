Govt making great efforts for welfare in Dadra & Nagar Haveli: President

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, laid the foundation stone/inaugurated various developmental projects of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu at a function organised in Daman today (February 17, 2020).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that this is his first visit to the Union territory Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu as President. And he was happy to be there at the inauguration ceremony for public welfare and development projects. He expressed confidence that these projects would give new energy and momentum to the development of this Union Territory.

The President said that the Government of India and the Union Territory Administration are making great efforts for the welfare and progress of the people. It is now the responsibility of all the citizens that all of us while being conscious of and dedicated to our duties, should work with energy and enthusiasm in the national interest.

Later in the evening, the President will inaugurate the Jampore Sea Front Road from Moti Daman Jetty to Jampore Beach and an Ayushman Bharat Wellness Centre in Daman.

(With Inputs from PIB)

