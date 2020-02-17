Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ban on livestock auction lifted after assessments conducted on FMD

She said, however, that while this was a complete lifting of the ban, this would come with several conditions to avoid a similar outbreak in the future.

Ban on livestock auction lifted after assessments conducted on FMD
The Minister said this when she briefed the media to provide an update ever since the outbreak was first detected in November last year. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza says after clinical assessments were conducted on the foot and mouth disease outbreak, a decision has been taken to lift the ban on the auction of livestock.

She said, however, that while this was a complete lifting of the ban, this would come with several conditions to avoid a similar outbreak in the future.

The Minister said this when she briefed the media to provide an update ever since the outbreak was first detected in November last year.

"We understand the impact that this has had on the economy, especially the auctioneers whose business is about trading but they too appreciate that what we did was to protect the entirety of the red meat industry of South Africa.

"So the reason we have called this press conference today is to formally announce the removal of the ban across the country because we are convinced of the work that we have done. I must say that even though we are lifting the ban, we are putting serious control measures to ensure that whatever trading that happens is not having some risks so there will be some pre-conditions for the resumption of these auctions," she said.

Some of the pre-conditions, the Minister said, include:

Not moving high-risk animals, such as animals showing signs of disease; animals from unknown origin or animals originating from known infected areas;

Only buying animals from known and proven sources;

Insisting of buyers to be supplied with a veterinary health declaration before animals are brought onto their farms; and

Always placing new arrivals in isolation until you can satisfy yourself with their health status. Didiza also said that veterinary services are continuing to collaborate with affected farmers to determine the best way forward to resolve the outbreaks on the infected farms.

She said the slaughter of cattle at specifically designated abattoirs has started, with additional measures to prevent any disease spread through materials such as heads, feet, and offal.

"… We have come at this point, where we have done all the clinical assessments, going farm by farm testing animals and convincing ourselves that we don't have a risk of a spread of this disease beyond the province and I would like to thank the industry for having cooperated with us all the way through to ensure we do not have an outbreak in the other parts of the country either than containing the disease in the epicenter, which is in Limpopo," she said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Four Indians infected with coronavirus on board cruise ship responding well to treatment: Indian embassy

The Indian embassy here on Monday said the four Indians infected with the novel coronavirus on board the quarantined cruise ship moored off the Japanese coast were responding well to treatment even as 99 new cases of COVID-19 were reported,...

GM plans to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand

Detroit, Feb 17 AP General Motors decision to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that dont produce adequate returns on investments raised dismay Monday from officials concerned over job los...

WRAPUP 7-Hundreds of Americans flown home from cruise ship, 14 with coronavirus

More than 300 American passengers have been flown home from a cruise ship after two weeks under quarantine off Japan, including 14 found to have coronavirus who were kept isolated on the flight.The cruise ship Diamond Princess, by far the l...

UPDATE 4-Rise in coronavirus infections prompts Japan to limit public crowds

Japan canceled the emperors birthday celebrations next week as it moved on Monday to limit crowds to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and said it will close the Tokyo Marathon to all but elite professional runners. The widening fallou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020