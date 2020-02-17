ECI awarded ‘Silver’ in re-engineering process for digital transformation

The Election Commission of India has been awarded 'Silver' for Excellence in Government Process re-engineering for digital transformation for the year 2019-20. The award was given on 8th Feb 2020.

The award seeks to recognize the projects that involved analysis and re-design of workflow and which resulted in improvement in outcomes related to efficiency, the effectiveness of the process, cost, quality, service delivery or a combination of these.

The award was presented during the 23rd National Conference on e-Governance February 7-8, 2020 at Mumbai by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India.

The award was given to Dr. Sandeep Saxena, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner and Dr. Kushal Pathak, Director ICT & CISO as Project Head for the ERONET from ECI.

ERONET standardized forms processing, standard database schema, and a standard template for roll printing. It automates the process of electoral roll management starting from elector registration, field verification of electors, decision support system for Electoral registration officers and for providing extensive integrated value-added services.

ERONET is a common database for all States and UTs with data of 91 crore electors. It provides the bedrock of electoral roll in providing various web services to Conduct of Elections applications of Election Commission of India.

