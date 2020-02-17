Left Menu
Sanjay Agarwal appeals to stakeholders to create awareness about PMFBY

Shri Sanjay Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, inaugurated the conference which saw the participation of around 140 members representing different states, banks, insurance companies, RBI, NABARD, among others.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare had previously organised first three editions of the National Conference in Lucknow, Bangalore, and Guwahati respectively. Image Credit: Twitter(@pmfby)

The two-day long 4th National Conference on Review of Implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) began in Udaipur, Rajasthan today.

While addressing the gathering, Shri Sanjay Agarwal appealed to all the stakeholders to create awareness at the grassroots about the scheme. He said that the current format of the scheme requires the active participation of three different sectors -- the State Governments, the Banking sector, and the Insurance sector. Therefore, he said, there is a need to ensure effective consultation amongst all the stakeholders for the smooth implementation of the scheme that benefits farmers.

Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, said that the main objectives of this conference are to understand the direction that the scheme is foraying into and individual roles thereof and to cross-learn from other institutions to resolve all the issues.

Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, CEO, PMFBY, and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, presented an overview of PMFBY implementation along with its milestones, achievements, and way forward. He said that there's a need to make a joint effort by all the stakeholders to formulate a communication strategy to build trust among farmers. Insurance companies need to address grievances raised by the farmers on social media within a stipulated timeframe. He said that there is a need to prioritize specific issues of the North-Eastern States about this scheme.

Among others present at the inaugural ceremony of the conference included Shri Malay Kumar Poddar, CMD, Agricultural Insurance Company of India Limited, Dr. Om Prakash, Commissioner, Agriculture, Government of Rajasthan and Ms. Priya Kumar, Head Agri-Business, HDFC ERGO Ltd.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare had previously organised first three editions of the National Conference in Lucknow, Bangalore, and Guwahati respectively.

(With Inputs from PIB)

