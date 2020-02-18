Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fikile Mbalula meets with stakeholders to improve rail network

The Minister was accompanied by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo when he met some of the 918 staff members, of which 80% are aged 35 and under.

Fikile Mbalula meets with stakeholders to improve rail network
During their visit, the Minister and Mpondo inspected specialized equipment worth R350 million at the state-of-the-art plant, which has been designed to the highest environmental standards. Image Credit: Twitter(@MbalulaFikile)

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has met with stakeholders involved in the business operations and production of the Gibela Rail Consortium Dunnottar factory in Ekurhuleni, as part of efforts to improve the country's rail network.

The Minister was accompanied by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo when he met some of the 918 staff members, of which 80% are aged 35 and under.

During their visit, the Minister and Mpondo inspected specialized equipment worth R350 million at the state-of-the-art plant, which has been designed to the highest environmental standards.

"One of the priorities outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his recent State of the Nation Address is to fix the commuter rail system, which the president acknowledged is vital to the economy. This plant is an important component towards achieving that priority," said Mbalula on Monday.

The R1 billion investment is the most advanced train manufacturing plant in Africa and the southern hemisphere and produces train sets for Prasa.

The Minister praised the operation and noted the need to further improve operational efficiencies while also committing to work with both the shareholders of Gibela Rail Consortium (Alstom Southern Africa and Ubumbano Rail).

Mbalula has also pledged to review the long-term financial sustainability of the plant even beyond the last train to be manufactured on the order book of Prasa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

88 more people test positive for coronavirus on ship off Japan.

88 more people test positive for coronavirus on ship off Japan....

2 die, 6 fall ill at wedding function in UP

Two people died and six fell ill during a wedding function at a village here, police said on Tuesday. Police said they are unaware of the cause of the deaths.The families of Rakesh and Amerpal cremated their bodies without informing police,...

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova welcome third child together

Singer Enrique Iglesias and tennis star Anna Kournikova have become parents to their third child together. The couple welcomed their baby girl on January 30.Kournikova, 38, and Iglesias, 44, both took to social media to announce the arrival...

''Which side are you on - Godse or Gandhi?'' Kishor dares Nitish

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday mocked Bihar Chief Minister NitishKumar for aligning with the BJP in his quest for power, and said the JDU leader cannot be wedded to Gandhian ideals andstand with those who suppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020