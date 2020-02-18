Performance agreements for Ministers ready to be signed: Mthembu

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Jackson Mthembu says the performance agreements for Ministers are ready to be signed.

He said this when he participated in a debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

This comes after the agreements could not be signed in October due to the delay in the conclusion of the Medium Term Strategic Framework, as well as the Cabinet Lekgotla only been held in January this year.

"We are happy to announce that the performance agreements are now ready to be signed as from next week.

"These will ensure a solid framework for accountability and management," he said.

Mthembu said through the Department of Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation, the government will be monitoring and evaluating the effective implementation of all SONA commitments through an efficient institutional architecture.

He said that the department will also coordinate the Presidential Assessments of both the institutional performance of Government departments as well the Executive Authority on a bi-annual basis.

"This will provide the President a line of sight of the performance of Government in the implementation of the MTSF and SONA Commitments as informed by the Seven Priorities of Government," he said.

Making inroads in attracting investment

Mthembu said, meanwhile, that as one of the measures to address the country's prevailing economic challenges, when the President occupied the highest office in the land in 2018, he set a very ambitious target of attracting R1.2 trillion in investments over a period of five years.

"We have in the first two years of our investment drive, raised a total of R664 billion in investment commitments, which is more than half of our five-year target of R1.2 trillion," he said.

Mthembu said during the 2019 State of the Nation Address, the President announced that the government would be setting up an Infrastructure Fund to address the infrastructure backlogs that the country is faced with.

"To this end, the Government has set aside R100 billion over a decade to co-finance programs and projects that blend public and private resources, with R10 billion in the baseline for the next three years.

"To date, the implementation unit for the Infrastructure Fund has identified possible projects and programs amounting to more than R500 billion."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.