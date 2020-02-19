Meghalaya CM and Dr. Jitendra Singh discuss progress of different projects

Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Sh Conrad Sangma today called on Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Dr. Jitendra Singh and discussed the progress of different State projects related to infrastructure, roads and public welfare.

Dr. Jitendra Singh reiterated commitment by Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi's commitment to give top priority to the North Eastern States and to bring them at par with more developed states of the country. He expressed satisfaction to observe that, of late, tourist inflow had picked up in a big way in many of the picturesque destinations of Meghalaya including Shillong.

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya took up with the DoNER Minister, the issue of some of the projects that had been sanctioned under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS). He requested for the early release of financial assistance for four of these projects. The Minister assured that he would look into it and if there were any procedural delays, the same will be immediately taken care of.

Conrad Sangma also discussed the proposals for some of the new projects of Meghalaya. These include road projects involving metalling & black-topping of intermediate lanes on Rongjeng – Mangsang – Adokgre (RMA) Road from 0 km to 32 Kms and 39 Kms to 43 Kms including a 19-meter bridge over river Ildek. Dr. Jitendra Singh informed that the project had been sanctioned and the North Eastern Council (NEC) has sought certain clarifications.

Another project related to the "Integrated Police Welfare Complex" at Baghmara has also been sanctioned by the Ministry of DoNER and this too came up for discussion during the meeting.

Dr. Jitendra Singh told Conrad Sangma that in the next two weeks, he would be travelling to two of the North Eastern States, namely Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. Thereafter, he said, he would plan a visit to Meghalaya as well.

(With Inputs from PIB)

