Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Impact of U.S. sanctions on oil market and on Rosneft

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 01:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 00:58 IST
FACTBOX-Impact of U.S. sanctions on oil market and on Rosneft
Russian oil giant Rosneft (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Tuesday ramped up pressure on Venezuela by blacklisting a subsidiary of Russian state oil major Rosneft that Washington said provides a financial lifeline to President Nicolas Maduro's government. The U.S. sanctions threaten Venezuela's ability to export oil but pose only a limited risk to Rosneft's broader business.

Below are details of the decision's likely impact. EFFECT ON OIL MARKET

U.S. sanctions will make it more difficult for Venezuela to export oil, particularly to countries such as China and India, where Rosneft part owns an oil refiner, Nayara Energy. Benchmark Brent oil prices rose for a seventh consecutive day on Wednesday, partly due to the U.S. move to cut more Venezuelan crude from the market.

Swiss-based Rosneft Trading S.A., the focus of the sanctions, was created in 2011 to facilitate trades on behalf of the parent company. Rosneft supplied Rosneft Trading S.A. with an average of 3.7 million tonnes of crude and refined products per month in January-November 2019, equivalent to about 20% of Rosneft's total exports, data from customs' brokers showed. For sales to Asia, Rosneft has had another trading arm - in Singapore - since 2019.

Rosneft Trading has been mainly focused on supplying Rosneft's refineries in Germany recently, trade sources told Reuters. Rosneft is the third biggest player in the German oil refining market. The unit supplies crude oil to refineries from Rosneft as well as from other - mainly European - firms, they said, adding that Rosneft Trading is one of the sellers of Rosneft's CPC Blend and Sokol grades.

Rosneft Trading also acts as a counterparty on behalf of Rosneft in some global deals and plays a role in an informal oil trading alliance Rosneft has with Swiss commodities giant Trafigura, traders said. It is unclear what impact the sanctions will have on that alliance. A spokeswoman for Trafigura said it would comply with the sanctions.

WHY NOW? Rosneft Trading has been assisting Rosneft with foreign projects and supplies of crude to Rosneft's refineries in Europe since 2011.

Washington blacklisted it on Tuesday saying that Rosneft's unit had propped up the Venezuelan oil sector while engaging in "tricks" and ship-to-ship transfers to evade American sanctions. It gave U.S. counterparties 90 days to wind down their business with the unit and suggested "non-U.S. persons" unable to wind down dealings by May 20 "seek guidance from OFAC (U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control)."

Rosneft said it considered the sanctions as arbitrary and that it was trading oil with Venezuela to recover previous investments, made long before Washington imposed sanctions on the country. EFFECT ON ROSNEFT'S FINANCIALS

Rosneft switched its contracts to euros from U.S. dollars last year, and the sanctions are unlikely to affect Rosneft's financials significantly. Rosneft declined to comment.

The unit's business accounts for less than 1% of Rosneft's core earnings known as EBITDA, said analysts at BCS Global Markets. Rosneft posted 45% growth in fourth quarter net profit on Wednesday and 20% growth in 2019 crude oil sales. Rosneft extended a $1.5 billion loan to PDVSA in late 2016, collateralized with 49.9% of shares in PDVSA's U.S. subsidiary Citgo. The Russian company has denied interest in running or owning the refining firm.

Rosneft told analysts on Wednesday that Venezuela was paying its debt to Rosneft on schedule. It did not provide further details. As of the end of September, PDVSA had cut its outstanding debt to Rosneft to $800 million. Didier Casimiro, president and board chairman of Rosneft Trading S.A., was also sanctioned on Tuesday. He is also Rosneft's vice president for refining, petrochemicals, commerce and logistics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Indonesian military say Papuan separatist killed in shootout

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Olympics-Surfs up, Igarashi riding wave of Olympic opportunity

With a back story ripped from a Hollywood script, crossover charisma and surfing skill that would impress Duke Kahanamoku, Kanoa Igarashi is riding a wave of opportunity that could carry him to Olympic gold and the sport to new heights. A y...

Stanton: 80 HRs in 2017 if pitches known

Giancarlo Stanton thought about the prospect of knowing what pitches were coming via illegal sign stealing and realized how he could have used it to his advantage. If I knew what was coming in 17, I probably would have hit 80-plus home runs...

Mexican prosecutors to issue arrest warrants in probe for young girl's murder

Mexican authorities said on Wednesday they would soon issue arrest warrants for two people wanted for the murder of a 7-year-old girl in Mexico City, the latest in a series of killings that have unleashed outrage over growing violence again...

Motor racing-Newman released from hospital following Daytona 500 crash

Driver Ryan Newman was released from the hospital on Wednesday, two days after a spectacular crash during the last lap of the Daytona 500 saw him carted off the track with injuries. According to his Roush Fenway Racing team, the 42-year-old...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020