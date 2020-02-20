Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jackson Mthembu and Statistics Council to discuss funding concerns

The meeting follows on the Council’s media statement airing challenges faced by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).

Jackson Mthembu and Statistics Council to discuss funding concerns
According to Mthembu’s office, the Minister is aware of the lack of funding for Stats SA and he and the Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke have been in negotiations with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu is set to meet with the South African Statistics Council later this week, in a bid to discuss funding concerns raised by the council.

"The Minister, Council and the Statistician-General will meet on Sunday, 23 February 2020, to further engage on ways to guarantee the integrity of the entire system of the nation's statistics, for the short and the long term within the constraints the national fiscus is faced with," the Minister's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The meeting follows on the Council's media statement airing challenges faced by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).

As in the independent statutory body, the Council advises the Statistician-General, as well as the Minister, on matters of official statistics.

According to Mthembu's office, the Minister is aware of the lack of funding for Stats SA and he and the Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke have been in negotiations with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

"These negotiations [have] borne fruit in the sense that National Treasury has provided partial additional funding to Stats SA. The Statistician-General is currently looking at reprioritizations as a result of the allocation that will come into effect on 1st April 2020."

"The Minister appreciates the Council's intention of keeping the integrity of the statistical system intact and is committed to working with Stats SA to protect the respected quality of our official statistics," said Mthembu's office.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

When we seek votes in 2024, the Northeast will have

been free from problems like militancy, inter-state strifeAmit Shah in Arunachal Pradesh....

Coronavirus may drag global GDP by 1 percentage point if containment delayed beyond June: Report

The cascading effect of coronavirus epidemic might cause a drag of about a percentage point on global GDP growth if the containment is delayed beyond June, a report said on Thursday. According to the report by Dun Bradstreet, the outbreak ...

Euro zone yields slip on economic, coronavirus worries

Euro zone bond yields edged lower early Thursday as concern about a euro zone economic slowdown and damage to Asian growth from Chinas coronavirus kept core yields near two-week lows.Worries about the euro zones economy after a string of we...

Misinformation spread after abrogation of Article

370 that Article 371 will also be scrapped It will never happen Amit Shah in Arunachal Pradesh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020