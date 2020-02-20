Stage 2 rotational load shedding to be implemented today

Eskom says it is implementing Stage 2 rotational load shedding from 09:00 today until 06:00 on Saturday with a high probability that load shedding will continue over the weekend.

"We regret that Stage 2 rotational load shedding will be implemented from 09:00 today until 06:00 on Saturday owing to the loss of 3 additional units overnight that has increased the shortage in capacity.

"There is a high probability that load shedding will continue over the weekend, as there is a need to replenish reserves for the coming week. Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11 938MW as at 05:30 this morning, while planned maintenance is 4 654MW."

Emergency reserves are currently being utilized to supplement the shortage in capacity.

"While we regret the short notice, we have communicated earlier that any shift on the system will require the implementation of load shedding at short notice. We will provide regular updates," Eskom said in a statement.

Eskom reminds South Africans that there is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months as it is conducting critical maintenance to restore the aging plant to good health.

Eskom request customers to continue to use electricity sparingly and to assist in reducing demand:

• Set air-conditioners' average temperature at 23ºC.

• Switch off your geysers over peak periods.

• Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time.

• Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time.

• At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

Eskom has also appealed to customers to revisit their load shedding schedules on the Eskom (http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or local municipal websites, depending on their electricity supplier, to review amendments.

