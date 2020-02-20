Indian Railways employees can see data related to service with HRMS App

Chairman, Railway Board, Shri Vinod Kumar Yadav launched HRMS Mobile App today which has been designed and developed by Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS). All employees of Indian Railways can now see data related to their service and communicate with the administration for any changes if required.

This Mobile Application allows the employee to view his historical data since his date of joining in Railways including details related to his Increments, Promotions, Awards, Transfers, Postings, Leave, Training, and composition of Family as per records and Nominations for retirement benefits. This information is not readily available to the employee at present. It brings transparency to the administration. This application will be a single-window communication system between Railway employees and Administration.

A comprehensive exercise of entry and validation of data related to service records of employees is going on at present in Indian Railways. Data of 93 % (11.19 lakh) serving railway employees have already been collected in this module.

This Mobile App provides an important link to Railway employees to communicate with administration regarding change required in their data for validation.

Apart from information related to their profile and scanned copy of their Service Record, they can also see e-Service Record which is compiled based on an entry made in HRMS Application. canned copies of their Physical Service Record are also available. It is an important milestone in the computerization of HR-related functionalities in Indian Railways.

This app is available on Google Play Store - HRMS Employee Mobile App for Indian Railways.

To access their records, employees need to register by entering IPAS No / PF No. An OTP will be sent to their Mobile No (As available in Railway records). The employee must enter OTP to complete the registration process. If Mobile no. is not available, the establishment section in Railway Board may be contacted to furnish access to this application.

(With Inputs from PIB)

