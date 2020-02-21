Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global pledges to cover Albania’s reconstruction needs after earthquake

The aftermath of the earthquake also increased the poverty rate by 2.3 percent and hit more than one percent of gross domestic product (GDP), with 220,000 people or 10 percent of the country’s population being affected.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 07:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 07:09 IST
Global pledges to cover Albania’s reconstruction needs after earthquake
Ms. Spoljaric called for transparency in the recovery effort and urged the Albanian Government to streamline its disaster preparedness, as the country is the most vulnerable to disasters in Europe. Image Credit: ANI

The international community has pledged $1.25 billion to help Albania recover from a devastating earthquake during a European Union-led donors' conference in Brussels.

"UN agencies have joined forces in developing and implementing the recovery measures based on the sectoral needs as identified by the Government," said Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, Director of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS.

The pledges are expected to cover the country's reconstruction needs following the November 2019 earthquake, which was the strongest to hit Albania in more than 30 years and killed 51 people.

The aftermath of the earthquake also increased the poverty rate by 2.3 percent and hit more than one percent of gross domestic product (GDP), with 220,000 people or 10 percent of the country's population being affected.

A post-disaster needs assessment undertaken by the European Union, the United Nations, the World Bank, and Albania appealed for € 1.08 billion from international donors to rebuild vital infrastructures such as houses, schools, and businesses.

That amount will also fund an upgrade in the country's disaster preparedness.

Ms. Spoljaric called for transparency in the recovery effort and urged the Albanian Government to streamline its disaster preparedness, as the country is the most vulnerable to disasters in Europe.

She further added that a strong recovery programme would provide sound foundations for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Albania.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Mandhol village of Shimla receives fresh snowfall

Picturesque tourist destination Shimla was wrapped in a blanket of snow on Thursday. Even in high altitude areas of the Mandhol village, life has come to a standstill as the region received fresh snowfall.The trees and shrub in these region...

Joe Biden's campaign raised $8.9 mln in January, ended month with $7.1 mln cash

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden raised 8.9 million in January, ending the month with 7.1 million in cash, an improvement after he struggled at times last year to raise money.Biden out-raised rival former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete ...

Spurs resume uphill battle to postseason in Utah

The Utah Jazz will host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday in Salt Lake City with the All-Star break in the rearview mirror and 28 games left in the regular season. The two teams carry different agendas into the final third of the campaign.The...

Nutanix appears on 'Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For' list

Nutanix NASDAQ NTNX, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced it has been named among the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work and Fortune. In its first year participating in the Great Place to W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020