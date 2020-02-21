Left Menu
Development News Edition

Horticultural finalists for Ahuwhenua competition announced

The three finalists are Ngai Tukairangi Trust from Mt Maunganui, Otama Marere Trust from Tauranga, and Hineora Orchard Te Kaha 15B Ahuwhenua Trust from Te Kaha.  

Horticultural finalists for Ahuwhenua competition announced
“These finalists are fine examples of the legacy of the Ahuwhenua competition that was first introduced by Tā Apirana Ngata to acknowledge primarily excellence in Māori farming and dairy,” says Minister Mahuta.   Image Credit: Flickr

Māori Development Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta and Agriculture Minister Hon Damien O'Connor co-announced the first horticultural finalists for the Ahuwhenua Trophy celebrating excellence in the Māori agricultural sector.

The three finalists are Ngai Tukairangi Trust from Mt Maunganui, Otama Marere Trust from Tauranga, and Hineora Orchard Te Kaha 15B Ahuwhenua Trust from Te Kaha.

"These finalists are fine examples of the legacy of the Ahuwhenua competition that was first introduced by Tā Apirana Ngata to acknowledge primarily excellence in Māori farming and dairy," says Minister Mahuta.

"With the ever-growing industry of Māori entering the horticulture sector, it is great to be able to recognize and acknowledge the legacy of Māori agriculture that is in our DNA."

This year marks the 87th year of the Ahuwhenua Trophy competition which traditionally focuses on dairy and sheep and beef farming but will include the horticulture sector from 2020...

"Whenua is central to Te Ao Māori, so when whenua is thriving, whānau are thriving as a direct result. The finalists announced are a testament to this.

"Our aspiration is to be able to enable whānau to achieve their aspirations, the time is right given the current upward trend for products that have origins steeped in Māori culture which are both sustainable and economically beneficial," says Nanaia Mahuta.

Agriculture Minister Hon Damien O'Connor recognizes the significant contribution of the Māori agriculture sector.

"Horticulture is an essential element of our Māori economy with it now growing faster than traditional methods of farming. Today's finalists are part of an emerging group of people who make a positive impact on a multimillion-dollar industry," Minister O'Connor says.

"These finalists are among some of the best across the country. I am looking forward to seeing their growth and how they set out to realise their goals which will be hugely beneficial not only to the development of New Zealand's regional economies but to New Zealand as a whole."

Each of the finalists announced today will showcase their properties at public field days in March/April, before a winner is announced on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Trustpower Baypark Stadium, Tauranga.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Mandhol village of Shimla receives fresh snowfall

Picturesque tourist destination Shimla was wrapped in a blanket of snow on Thursday. Even in high altitude areas of the Mandhol village, life has come to a standstill as the region received fresh snowfall.The trees and shrub in these region...

Joe Biden's campaign raised $8.9 mln in January, ended month with $7.1 mln cash

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden raised 8.9 million in January, ending the month with 7.1 million in cash, an improvement after he struggled at times last year to raise money.Biden out-raised rival former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete ...

Spurs resume uphill battle to postseason in Utah

The Utah Jazz will host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday in Salt Lake City with the All-Star break in the rearview mirror and 28 games left in the regular season. The two teams carry different agendas into the final third of the campaign.The...

Nutanix appears on 'Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For' list

Nutanix NASDAQ NTNX, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced it has been named among the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work and Fortune. In its first year participating in the Great Place to W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020