Horticultural finalists for Ahuwhenua competition announced

Māori Development Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta and Agriculture Minister Hon Damien O'Connor co-announced the first horticultural finalists for the Ahuwhenua Trophy celebrating excellence in the Māori agricultural sector.

The three finalists are Ngai Tukairangi Trust from Mt Maunganui, Otama Marere Trust from Tauranga, and Hineora Orchard Te Kaha 15B Ahuwhenua Trust from Te Kaha.

"These finalists are fine examples of the legacy of the Ahuwhenua competition that was first introduced by Tā Apirana Ngata to acknowledge primarily excellence in Māori farming and dairy," says Minister Mahuta.

"With the ever-growing industry of Māori entering the horticulture sector, it is great to be able to recognize and acknowledge the legacy of Māori agriculture that is in our DNA."

This year marks the 87th year of the Ahuwhenua Trophy competition which traditionally focuses on dairy and sheep and beef farming but will include the horticulture sector from 2020...

"Whenua is central to Te Ao Māori, so when whenua is thriving, whānau are thriving as a direct result. The finalists announced are a testament to this.

"Our aspiration is to be able to enable whānau to achieve their aspirations, the time is right given the current upward trend for products that have origins steeped in Māori culture which are both sustainable and economically beneficial," says Nanaia Mahuta.

Agriculture Minister Hon Damien O'Connor recognizes the significant contribution of the Māori agriculture sector.

"Horticulture is an essential element of our Māori economy with it now growing faster than traditional methods of farming. Today's finalists are part of an emerging group of people who make a positive impact on a multimillion-dollar industry," Minister O'Connor says.

"These finalists are among some of the best across the country. I am looking forward to seeing their growth and how they set out to realise their goals which will be hugely beneficial not only to the development of New Zealand's regional economies but to New Zealand as a whole."

Each of the finalists announced today will showcase their properties at public field days in March/April, before a winner is announced on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Trustpower Baypark Stadium, Tauranga.

