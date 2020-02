China's energy futures fell more than 4% in early trade on Monday to trade at more than one-week lows.

Crude oil on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 4.7% and the fuel oil contract on the Shanghai exchange's International Energy Exchange slid 4.2%.

