Rajnath Singh congratulates IAF, CISF contingents for best marching

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was named the best marching contingent in the Central Armed Police Forces and other auxiliary forces category.

Air Marshal M S G Menon and Flight Lieutenant Shrikant Sharma received the trophy. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh presented trophies of best marching contingents for Republic Day Parade 2020, here today. The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent was adjudged the best among the three Services. Air Marshal M S G Menon and Flight Lieutenant Shrikant Sharma received the trophy.

Speaking on the occasion, Raksha Mantri congratulated the IAF and CISF contingents for their performances during the parade, adding that this was the result of hard work and training undergone by the participants which should be an inspiration for the others. Referring to the feedback received, he said this year's Republic Day Parade was a grand success and congratulated all the agencies involved in its organization.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar, Secretary (Defence Finance) Smt Gargi Kaul and other senior military and civil officials of Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Home Affairs were also present on the occasion.

