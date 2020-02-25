PGF invests $8.3 million on roading package for Mahia

Left Menu
The Provincial Growth Fund is investing $8.3 million on a roading package for Mahia that will lead to greater and wider economic benefits for the region and beyond, Under Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced at an event in Mahia today.

The $8.3 million announced consists of:

$7 million for traction sealing and other works to 12.5km of the road on the Mahia East Coast Road

$1 million to seal a 4km adjoining road on Onenui Station that leads to the Rocket Lab launch site.

$300,000 to investigate realigning the 11.3 km Nuhaka-Opoutama Road.

"These roads are critical to the community, visitors, tourists, farmers, forestry workers, logging trucks, fishing industry, and businesses. Investing in these particular roading projects will give everybody greater confidence in the long-term accessibility of the Mahia Peninsula," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

"We know that roads and rail access are vital to a region's economic growth. The upgrade of the Mahia East Coast road adjoining to the Onenui station road, treated as an integrated project, will make a huge difference including increased visitor flow and business confidence in the region.

"Rocket Lab, for example, is a business that has already created $18.2 million in benefits for the region and these roading upgrades will enable them to safely transport equipment as well as allow for further development.

"The $300,000 funding to investigate an alternative route along the coast is also a valuable investment in the region to provide much-needed certainty of access to the Mahia Peninsula for visitors and businesses for generations to come."

"The Provincial Growth Fund is committed to supporting the Wairoa region to achieve its economic potential and to date has invested $24 million in the area for a wide range of projects including digital connectivity, CBD re-development, rail, horticulture and a number of employment and training skills projects," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

