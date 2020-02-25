Left Menu
Development News Edition

Post Office embark on contract review to derive savings

In October 2018, SASSA entered into a contract with the Post Office to take over social grant payments. 

Post Office embark on contract review to derive savings
“The board took a decision that management should embark on a contract review exercise in order to identify opportunities to derive much-needed savings,” said Colleen Makhubele, chairperson of the SAPO board. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The management of the South African Post Office (SAPO) has been instructed to review all SAPO contracts to ensure they are still relevant to the business requirements.

This as the board, which was appointed last October, has set a 90-day deadline to stabilize the financial position of the organization.

"The board took a decision that management should embark on a contract review exercise in order to identify opportunities to derive much-needed savings," said Colleen Makhubele, chairperson of the SAPO board.

Makhubele said the board also approved a strategy to ensure the fast-tracking of Social Security Agency of South Africa (SASSA) payments, especially in areas lacking adequate infrastructure.

In October 2018, SASSA entered into a contract with the Post Office to take over social grant payments. More than 70% of the country's social grant beneficiaries receive their money through the Post Office's SASSA card.

In the medium term, the Post Office plans to reposition itself to become an integrated service solutions provider. It wants to deploy its vast distribution network, warehouses and retail infrastructure as a service platform that can be leveraged for profitability, innovation and service delivery.

The board said its intention is for the Post Office to become a payment platform and distribution network of choice for government.

Beyond the SASSA grants, the Post Office also distributes medicine on behalf of the Department of Health and school textbooks for the Department of Basic Education.

Further, the Post office plays a central role in the registration of poor households for set-top decoders as part of the digital terrestrial television migration and thus far, it has registered more than 1.4 million beneficiaries. Almost 400 Post Office branches are also serving as motor vehicle license renewal outlets.

"We are driving management aggressively towards a pronounced strategy of a Post Office that is relevant in the digital economy and one that is central to the provision of Fourth Industrial Revolution products and services; a Post Office that is trusted and reliable to deliver, deliver on time and deliver the parcels unviolated," said Makhubele.

The new board of the Post Office was appointed in the third quarter of 2019. It is working to confront serious challenges, including Auditor General findings against the organization.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

#ILOVEUNITED Returns to Delhi

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Attended by Club Legends Dwight Yorke and Louis Saha Live match screening of Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United has today announced it will be returning to India wit...

S Korea 'very grave', Moon says as coronavirus cases approach 1,000

Eds Updates death toll, total number of cases Seoul, Feb 25 AFP The novel coronavirus outbreak in South Korea is very grave, President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday as he visited its epicentre and the countrys total number of cases approached 1,...

Canary Islands hotel quarantined after virus confirmed

Madrid, Feb 25 AP A tourist hotel on the Canary Island hotel of Tenerife was placed in quarantine Tuesday after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the new virus from China that has infected thousands worldwide. The press of...

India's import of US oil jumps 10-fold to 2,50,000 bpd

US oil supplies to India have jumped ten-fold to 2,50,000 barrels per day bpd in the last few years, visiting US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Tuesday. Speaking at a business meeting alongside US President Donald Trump, he said I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020