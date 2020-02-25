India-UK joint exercise AJEYA WARRIOR 2020 culminated

Exercise AJEYA WARRIOR - 2020, a joint military training exercise between India & United Kingdom (UK) culminated at West down Camp, Salisbury Plains Training Area, UK. The closing ceremony was attended by Brigadier Tom Bewick, Commander of UK 7 Infantry Brigade and Brigadier Gavin, Defence Attache of the UK in India.

The fifth edition of the exercise included joint training in urban and semi-urban areas. As part of the exercise, important lectures, demonstrations, and drills related to counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations were rehearsed and executed jointly. The highlight of the exercise was the Bonhomie and Camaraderie displayed by the troops, thereby ensuring integration and achievement of interoperability at all levels. The joint training was undoubted, an unprecedented success. Besides promoting understanding and interoperability between the two armies, it further helped in cementing ties between both the nations.

(With Inputs from PIB)

