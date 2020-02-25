ESIC starts Special Services Fortnight from 24 Feb to 10 March

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) observed its Foundation Day on 24.02.2020 as ESIC Day at a function held here late last evening. Speaking on the occasion Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State (I/C) for Labour & Employment, Govt. of India and Chairman, ESIC announced that ESIC has started a Special Services Fortnight from 24.02.2020 to 10.03.2020.

Shri Heeralal Samariya, IAS, Secretary, Labour & Employment, Govt. of India, Shri Raj Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Department of Production, Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India, Smt. Anuradha Prasad, Director General, ESIC, Smt. Sibani Swain, Addl. Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Govt. of India, Smt. Sandhya Shukla, Financial Commissioner, ESIC, Members, ESIC, ESI Beneficiaries and other senior officers from ESIC and Ministry were present in the function.

Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar announced that the name of ESIC Hospitals, Basaidarapur, New Delhi is being changed to Sahib Singh Verma ESIC Hospital, Basaidarapur, New Delhi and ESIC AYUSH Hospital, Narela's name is being changed to Padma Vibhushan Brihaspati Dev Triguna ESIC AYUSH Hospital, Narela, New Delhi. For providing better medical facilities, new hospitals have been established and existing hospitals have been renovated & modernized with state-of-the-art medical equipment and facilities.

He also informed about the bringing of 'Santusht' mobile App for the benefit of ESI beneficiaries very soon. He further appealed to all ESIC employees to make the Organization a service provider in a true sense so that quality changes in the lives of ESI beneficiaries could be achieved soon. The Minister called upon the entire ESIC fraternity to provide improved health services to their insured persons and ensure transparency in their working. He emphasized the need for being fully sensitive to the requirements of insured persons.

Shri Gangwar gave away the awards for best ESIC/ESIS Dispensaries/Hospitals/Medical Institutions/ Offices in the Medical and Non- Medical Service Categories for outstanding performance in the delivery of services to Insured Persons and Beneficiaries under ESI Scheme during the year, 2019. Besides, 08 Insured Persons/Beneficiaries of Delhi NCR covered under ESI Scheme were also felicitated during the occasion. He congratulated and wished all the awardees and ESI beneficiaries.

Shri Heeralal Samariya, Secretary, Labour & Employment, Govt. of India in his address said that during the last 05 years ESIC has launched many new initiatives. He also said that to extend the benefit of the ESI Scheme monthly contribution of employers has been reduced from 4.75% to 3.25% and employee contribution has been reduced from 1.75% to 0.75%.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Raj Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Department of Production, Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India shared his experiences during his tenure as DG, ESIC and wished that ESIC should continuously work for providing better services to IPs & their Beneficiaries.

Smt. Anuradha Prasad, Director General, ESIC in her speech said the ESI Corporation is observing Special Services Fortnight from 24.02.2020 to 10.03.2020 in its all ESIC/ESIS Dispensaries/Hospitals/Medical Institutions and Offices throughout India. During the fortnight, daily Health check-up camps, special camps for clearance of pending bills of IPs & channel partners and cash benefits in case of death/disability, redressal of Public grievances, mock fire drill in all ESIC Hospitals will be organized.

Dr. R.K. Kataria, Medical Commissioner, ESIC gave a presentation on recent initiatives and activities to be undertaken during the 'Special Services Fortnight' and Professor Dr. M. Srinivas, Dean, ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad, Telangana gave a presentation on 'Santusht' Mobile app during the occasion.

ESI Scheme in India

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation is a pioneer Social Security organization providing comprehensive social security benefits like reasonable Medical Care and a range of Cash Benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness, death, etc. The ESI Act applies to premises/precincts where 10 or more persons are employed. The employees drawing wages up to Rs.21,000/- a month are entitled to health insurance cover and other benefits, under the ESI Act.

The ESI Corporation has completed 68 years of its functioning and services on 24th February 2020. The Corporation has come a long way since 1952 starting from just 25000 Insured Persons with just 02 centers at Delhi and Kanpur. Today, it is covering about 3.49 Crores of family units of workers and providing matchless cash benefits and reasonable medical care to its 13.56 crore beneficiaries. In 1952, the Corporation had only 21 Dispensaries with no ESI Hospital. Today, its infrastructure has increased many folds with 1648 Dispensaries/AYUSH Units and 159 ESI Hospitals, 793 Branch/Pay Offices and 64 Regional & Sub-Regional Offices. The ESI Scheme today stands implemented in 566 districts in 34 states and Union Territories of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

