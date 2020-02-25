Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-OPEC+ will take responsible approach to virus -Saudi energy minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 18:53 IST
UPDATE 3-OPEC+ will take responsible approach to virus -Saudi energy minister

Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Tuesday he was confident that OPEC and its partner oil-producing nations, the so-called OPEC+ group, would respond responsibly to the spread of the coronavirus.

He also said Saudi Arabia and Russia would continue to engage regarding oil policy. "Everything serious requires being attended to," the minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, told reporters at an industry conference in Riyadh.

An OPEC+ committee this month recommended the group deepen its output cuts by an additional 600,000 barrels per day. Saudi Arabia supports the further oil production cut, but Russia is yet to announce its final position on the matter.

The minister said he was still talking with Moscow and that he was confident of Riyadh’s partnership with the rest of the OPEC+ group. "We did not run out of ideas, we have not closed our phones. There is always a good way of communicating through conference calls," he said.

Regarding the coronavirus, which has impacted OPEC member Iran, he said OPEC+ members should not be complacent about the virus but added he was confident every OPEC+ member was a responsible and responsive producer. The flu-like SARS-CoV-2 virus which first broke out in China has now spread to more than 20 countries.

"Of course there is an impact and we are assessing, but we’ll do whatever we can in our next meeting and we’ll address that issue,” UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said at the same industry conference. Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser on Monday said he expected a short-lived impact on oil demand and consumption to rise in the second half of the year.

"We think this is short term and I am confident that in the second half of the year there is going to be an improvement on the demand side, especially from China," he told Reuters. Aramco had seen minimal impact from a drop in oil demand due to coronavirus spread, he said during a panel discussion in Riyadh.

"We expect by the second half things are back to normal. There is an impact on markets but Aramco has dealt with many crises before," Nasser said, adding the impact on the company was "minimal". The CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) also described the impact as "temporary" at the same event.

"Nobody can deny that there has been a temporary impact from coronavirus, we have seen that on global markets in terms of demand," Sultan Al Jaber said. Oil climbed on Tuesday as investors sought bargains after crude benchmarks slumped almost 4% in the previous session, although concerns about the global spread of the virus capped gains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-JPMorgan raises clean energy spending goals, profit targets unchanged

JPMorgan Chase Co on Tuesday largely maintained its key profit goals for the medium term, while the largest U.S. bank also raised its financial commitment for clean-energy initiatives, after years of pressure from environmental activists.J...

Acceptance of Cleaner Gas-powered Generators on the Rise in Europe

Stringent environmental regulations, declining gas prices, and increasing demand for flexible transmission of renewable power have sparked a growing interest in gas-powered generator sets in Europe. A recent analysis by Frost Sullivan sho...

Maoist carrying reward of Rs 5 lakh surrenders in Odisha

A Maoist, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head and allegedly involved in manyincidents of crime, including killings, surrendered before the police in Odishas Malkangiri district on Tuesday, policesaid. He did this with a desire to ret...

Navin Fluorine inks Rs 2,900 cr global contract

Flurochemicals maker Navin Fluorine International on Tuesday said it has entered into a USD 410 million Rs 2,900 crore contract with a global firm for supply of high performance product. The company will execute the order through its owned ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020