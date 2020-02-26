Transport Agency encouraging use of electronic traffic control system

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is encouraging the use of a new electronic traffic control system that improves safety for roadside operators. It's called eSTOP.

It's been in use in Northland at the Naumai works site on State Highway 12 near Dargaville.

eSTOP replaces the traditional hand-held signs and walkie talkies of the manual stop/go operators. eSTOP is controlled remotely by a single operator who does not need to stand at the roadside to manage traffic through the site.

The Transport Agency's Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult says the eSTOP was developed as a response to a need for safer working conditions for operators.

"We do have problems with drivers speeding through our worksites or driving too close to our workers. Sometimes there just isn't much road shoulder for a worker to stand on and be safe."

The traffic lights of the eSTOP are managed by one person using a remote-control panel. The system is light and portable and allows the operator to control traffic from a safe distance, away from the roadside if necessary, and out of challenging weather conditions.

"The safety of our workers is our priority and it's a great use of new technology that's been developed to meet New Zealand conditions and is approved for use on the New Zealand road network."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.