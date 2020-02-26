Left Menu
Development News Edition

Transport Agency encouraging use of electronic traffic control system

The Transport Agency’s Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult says the eSTOP was developed as a response to a need for safer working conditions for operators.

Transport Agency encouraging use of electronic traffic control system
The traffic lights of the eSTOP are managed by one person using a remote-control panel. Image Credit: ANI

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is encouraging the use of a new electronic traffic control system that improves safety for roadside operators. It's called eSTOP.

It's been in use in Northland at the Naumai works site on State Highway 12 near Dargaville.

eSTOP replaces the traditional hand-held signs and walkie talkies of the manual stop/go operators. eSTOP is controlled remotely by a single operator who does not need to stand at the roadside to manage traffic through the site.

The Transport Agency's Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult says the eSTOP was developed as a response to a need for safer working conditions for operators.

"We do have problems with drivers speeding through our worksites or driving too close to our workers. Sometimes there just isn't much road shoulder for a worker to stand on and be safe."

The traffic lights of the eSTOP are managed by one person using a remote-control panel. The system is light and portable and allows the operator to control traffic from a safe distance, away from the roadside if necessary, and out of challenging weather conditions.

"The safety of our workers is our priority and it's a great use of new technology that's been developed to meet New Zealand conditions and is approved for use on the New Zealand road network."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand has three new coronavirus cases, for total of 40 -ministry official

Thailand reported three new cases of a coronavirus on Wednesday, taking total infections to 40, a health ministry official said.Two of the new patients, all Thai nationals, had returned from vacation in Japans northern island of Hokkaido an...

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe urges 2-week curbs on sports events as coronavirus looms over Olympics

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday called for sports and cultural events to be scrapped or curtailed for two weeks as the country battles to stem coronavirus contagion amid mounting concerns the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be can...

Project Prithvi: Technical glitches visible but skipper wants to wait

Trent Boult and Tim Southee have exposed the chinks in Prithvi Shaws armour but India skipper Virat Kohli is ready to wait and watch before any corrective analysis as he does not see a pattern in the young openers dismissals so far. There a...

Heavy security deployed in violence-hit Northeast Delhi

Security personnel have been deployed in several areas of northeast Delhi in the wake of incidents of violence and arson in the past 48 hours. Security personnel have been deployed in Maujpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri areas. The protestors h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020