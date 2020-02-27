Govt working on Rotorua partnership to address housing issues

The Minister of Housing Megan Woods has confirmed the Government is working with Rotorua Lakes District Council and Te Arawa for the second place-based assessment to better understand the housing and urban issues affecting the city.

"Every New Zealander has a right to a warm, safe and secure place to call home, and we know that a one-size-fits-all approach is not enough to tackle the housing crisis," said Megan Woods.

"Rotorua is experiencing many challenges, including strong population growth, housing affordability issues, as well as issues with unlocking access to land for housing.

"This, alongside a tight rental market, has led to increased housing stress for many households, increasing demand for public housing, and a strong reliance on Rotorua motels for emergency housing.

"A key part of this work is to support the Rotorua community to lead a response to the issues they face, including through the Council and Te Arawa led Rotorua Housing Strategy.

"Place-based assessments help the Government to better understand the causes of housing and urban pressures around New Zealand, then work in partnership with local communities to respond to local issues," said Megan Woods.

"I am delighted the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be working with both the Council and Te Arawa to find housing solutions in Rotorua. Their commitment is the key to making this initiative work."

"Our place-based approach reflects that Central Government alone does not have all the answers and that addressing housing challenges in each place may require a different mix of Central Government and local solutions," said Megan Woods.

"Early work in Rotorua has identified problems with a lack of supply relative to population growth, and that the shortfall in supply has been most severe at the lower end of the rental market.

"Given the urgent need for new housing supply, Council, Te Arawa, and Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities are already working together to identify vacant land suitable for transitional and public housing," Megan Woods said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

