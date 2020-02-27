Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt working on Rotorua partnership to address housing issues

“Every New Zealander has a right to a warm, safe and secure place to call home, and we know that a one-size-fits-all approach is not enough to tackle the housing crisis,” said Megan Woods.

Govt working on Rotorua partnership to address housing issues
“Place-based assessments help the Government to better understand the causes of housing and urban pressures around New Zealand, then work in partnership with local communities to respond to local issues,” said Megan Woods. Image Credit: Twitter(@Megan_Woods)

The Minister of Housing Megan Woods has confirmed the Government is working with Rotorua Lakes District Council and Te Arawa for the second place-based assessment to better understand the housing and urban issues affecting the city.

"Every New Zealander has a right to a warm, safe and secure place to call home, and we know that a one-size-fits-all approach is not enough to tackle the housing crisis," said Megan Woods.

"Rotorua is experiencing many challenges, including strong population growth, housing affordability issues, as well as issues with unlocking access to land for housing.

"This, alongside a tight rental market, has led to increased housing stress for many households, increasing demand for public housing, and a strong reliance on Rotorua motels for emergency housing.

"A key part of this work is to support the Rotorua community to lead a response to the issues they face, including through the Council and Te Arawa led Rotorua Housing Strategy.

"Place-based assessments help the Government to better understand the causes of housing and urban pressures around New Zealand, then work in partnership with local communities to respond to local issues," said Megan Woods.

"I am delighted the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be working with both the Council and Te Arawa to find housing solutions in Rotorua. Their commitment is the key to making this initiative work."

"Our place-based approach reflects that Central Government alone does not have all the answers and that addressing housing challenges in each place may require a different mix of Central Government and local solutions," said Megan Woods.

"Early work in Rotorua has identified problems with a lack of supply relative to population growth, and that the shortfall in supply has been most severe at the lower end of the rental market.

"Given the urgent need for new housing supply, Council, Te Arawa, and Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities are already working together to identify vacant land suitable for transitional and public housing," Megan Woods said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl against India

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and elected to bowl against India in a crucial Group A match of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup here on Thursday. India made two changes, bringing in Smriti Mandhana and Radha Yadav in place of Ar...

Wagner's accuracy is second to none: Tom Latham

Ahead of the second Test against India, New Zealand batsman Tom Latham on Thursday praised Neil Wagner and said that the pacers accuracy is second to none. Wagner had missed the first Test against India due to the birth of his child. New Ze...

Graduation of Wing 335 marks surge of new Police officers

A milestone has been reached with the graduation of more than 2,000 new Police officers since the Coalition Government took office in October 2017.Police Minister Stuart Nash says the graduation today of Wing 335 marks a surge of 2,023 new ...

Wolves end 5-game skid by toppling host Heat

DAngelo Russell scored 27 points, and Jordan McLaughlin made the go-ahead layup with 8.5 seconds left, leading the supposedly overmatched Minnesota Timberwolves to a 129-126 upset win over the host Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Entering We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020