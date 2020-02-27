Eskom: no load shedding today

Eskom says there is no load shedding expected today, but the possibility remains.

There is an increased probability of load shedding as Eskom has taken some generation units off the system to conduct emergency repairs.

"We will utilize emergency reserves to supplement the supply overnight.

"As the system is constrained, vulnerable and predictable, any additional shift in generating performance could lead to load shedding at short notice," Eskom said.

Eskom reminds South Africans that there is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months as they are conducting critical maintenance to restore the aging plant to good health.

"We request customers to use electricity sparingly and to help curb demand."

Customers should do the following to help reduce demand:

Set air conditioners' average temperature at 23°.Switch off geysers at peak periods.

Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time.

Set the swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time.

At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

"We appeal to customers to revisit their load shedding schedules on the Eskom (https://loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or local municipal websites, depending on their electricity supplier, to review amendments," Eskom said.

For more information, contact the Eskom media desk on +27 11 800 3304/ 3433/ 6050/ 6103 or fax-to-email 086 664 7699. Alternatively email, mediadesk@eskom.co.za -

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.