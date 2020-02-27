Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eskom: no load shedding today

There is an increased probability of load shedding as Eskom has taken some generation units off the system to conduct emergency repairs.

Eskom: no load shedding today
“As the system is constrained, vulnerable and predictable, any additional shift in generating performance could lead to load shedding at short notice,” Eskom said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Eskom says there is no load shedding expected today, but the possibility remains.

There is an increased probability of load shedding as Eskom has taken some generation units off the system to conduct emergency repairs.

"We will utilize emergency reserves to supplement the supply overnight.

"As the system is constrained, vulnerable and predictable, any additional shift in generating performance could lead to load shedding at short notice," Eskom said.

Eskom reminds South Africans that there is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months as they are conducting critical maintenance to restore the aging plant to good health.

"We request customers to use electricity sparingly and to help curb demand."

Customers should do the following to help reduce demand:

Set air conditioners' average temperature at 23°.Switch off geysers at peak periods.

Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time.

Set the swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time.

At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

"We appeal to customers to revisit their load shedding schedules on the Eskom (https://loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or local municipal websites, depending on their electricity supplier, to review amendments," Eskom said.

For more information, contact the Eskom media desk on +27 11 800 3304/ 3433/ 6050/ 6103 or fax-to-email 086 664 7699. Alternatively email, mediadesk@eskom.co.za -

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Job insecurity can change your personality for the worse

In addition to the mental health of the individual, job insecurity can also prove to be detrimental for the personality of those experiencing the condition, suggests a study. The new research which was conducted by the researchers of RMIT U...

Kenya university berated for blaming "reckless" rape victim

A major Kenyan university has caused widespread public offence by accusing a student who was gang-raped of recklessness for walking back to campus after a night out.The University of Nairobis security office sent a memo on Monday about robb...

U.N. rights boss seeks advance team access for China trip

United Nations rights boss Michelle Bachelet called on China on Thursday to provide unfettered access for an advance team to prepare her proposed visit, saying it should include a probe into the situation of the Uighur minority.Bachelets sp...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines have been suspending flights or modifying service in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA American Airlines - Extends suspension of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020