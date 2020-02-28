Left Menu
Development News Edition

NS Tomar urges agricultural scientists to reach out to marginalized farmers

Inaugurating the 11th National Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Conference -2020 here today, he said the KVKs should serve not only the affluent, resourceful and Progressive farmers but also focus on the small and deprived farmers.

NS Tomar urges agricultural scientists to reach out to marginalized farmers
Shri Tomar said the eNAM portal has been created so that the farmer gets a better price for his produce. Image Credit: Twitter(@nstomar)

The Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has urged the agricultural scientists in the field to reach out to the marginalized farmers. Inaugurating the 11th National Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Conference -2020 here today, he said the KVKs should serve not only the affluent, resourceful and Progressive farmers but also focus on the small and deprived farmers. KVKs have a great responsibility by taking the fruition of the laboratories to the field. He said enough R&D has been done in the Agriculture sector, - superior crop varieties released, 171 mobile apps developed for farmers and more than three lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs) opened, but now this must percolate down to the poorest of poor farmers. This is crucial to fulfilling the target set by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of doubling farmers' income by 2022, added Shri Tomar.

Shri Tomar said the eNAM portal has been created so that the farmer gets a better price for his produce. Already 585 Mandis have boarded the eNAM platform and another 415 Mandis will be added in due course. More than Rs.91,000 crore of eVyapar (e-trade) has been performed on the eNAM, he said. Shri Tomar said the share of Agriculture & allied sector to India's GDP is itself low, but it is a matter of concern that within this sector, the contribution of Agriculture alone is lower than that of Horticulture, Fisheries, and even Animal Husbandry. He said the Government aims to set up at least two Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in each block. There are three factors that have contributed to surplus foodgrains, - primarily the farmers' labor, secondly the role of agricultural scientists, labs, and universities and thirdly the central and state governments' farmer welfare policies, schemes and incentives. "We have to create an ideal situation where the agriculture sector becomes lucrative. Let the farmer not only leave behind for his inheritors the piece of land but also the legacy of agriculture as a profession," said Shri Tomar.

Underlining the crucial role of KVKs as a bridge between the laboratories and farmland, Shri Kailash Choudhary, MoS for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, said since the creation of the first KVK at Puducherry in 1974, there are 717 KVKs spread across the country today. Calling for strengthening KVKs, he said we have to ensure the farmer gets superior and resilient seeds, irrigation and fertilizers for growing healthy crops, mechanized harvesting and a market providing the best price for his produce.

In his address, Dr. Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) & Director General, ICAR, called for updating the farmers' database in each KVK. He said the KVKs should provide single window service to meet the farmers' various needs.

On the occasion, Shri Tomar and other dignitaries released a number of KVK publications and various products developed by the KVKs.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UP oppn seeks passage of assembly resolution for caste-based census

The Uttar Pradesh opposition parties on Friday rooted in the state assembly for passing a resolution for a caste-based census in 2021 on the lines of one passed by the Bihar legislature The BSP, Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders raised t...

We will start distributing Rs 25,000 to those whose houses were burnt during violence: Arvind Kejriwal.

We will start distributing Rs 25,000 to those whose houses were burnt during violence Arvind Kejriwal....

Delhi govt has set up 9 shelters for people dislocated due to violence: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi govt has set up 9 shelters for people dislocated due to violence CM Arvind Kejriwal....

SBI Cards and Payment Services' IPO open for subscription between Mar 2-5

SBI Cards and Payment Services initial public offer of around Rs 9,000 crore will open for subscription on March 2 amid volatile stock markets due to deepening concerns over coronavirus outbreak For qualified institutional buyers QIBs, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020