Expeditious action to be taken to address AP farmers' issues, VP Naidu assured

Senior officials from the Food and Public Distribution Department and Food Corporation of India (FCI) also met and briefed the Vice President about the overall procurement scenario in the State.

Shri Naidu also asked them to look into reports regarding delayed payments, lack of timely procurement from paddy farmers and non-implementation of the FCI procurement norms which were leading to distress sale by farmers. Image Credit: ANI

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today had a discussion with Shri Ramvilas Paswan, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on the problems faced by paddy farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

Shri Naidu also asked them to look into reports regarding delayed payments, lack of timely procurement from paddy farmers and non-implementation of the FCI procurement norms which were leading to distress sale by farmers.

The officials assured that expeditious action would be taken to liaise with the State Government to address the farmers' and millers' problems and also to reimburse the dues to the state government as soon as possible.

The Vice President also spoke to the Union Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to look into the issue of sanction of funds to the State Government.

(With Inputs from PIB)

