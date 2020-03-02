'Free Kashmir' graffiti spotted near Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Enclave

A case has been registered under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act in connection to 'Free Kashmir' graffiti spotted on a wall near Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Enclave, Police said on Monday.

Dr Sharanppa SD, DCP East, Bengaluru said: "Some objectionable writings were found on the compound walls in the city. We are registering a case under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act." (ANI)

