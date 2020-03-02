Delhi minister visits relief camp in riot-hit Mustafabad

Delhi minister Gopal Rai visited a relief camp in violence-hit northeast Delhi on Monday and assured people that more such facilities would be opened if needed. The labour and employment minister visited the relief camp at Mustafabad which has a capacity to accommodate 1,000 people.

The relief camp was set up by the Delhi government to give shelter to the families affected in the communal violence, which broke out in parts of northeast Delhi last week. There are provisions for food, water and medicines in the camp. It also has a helpdesk to facilitate processing of compensation forms filled by the riot victims.

"We will set up more relief camps in other affected areas too if needed," Rai said. The minister said after speaking to the local MLAs of Seelampur and Mustafabad, he got to know that some "innocent" persons have also been picked up by police.

"Their relatives are running here and there in hospitals and police stations looking for them. We hope that this issue will be sorted out immediately. The guilty must be punished but at the same time, the innocent should not be harmed," he added. Rai said he would meet the Delhi police commissioner in the evening to discuss this issue along with the problems caused due to rumour-mongering on Sunday..

