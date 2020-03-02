Left Menu
Jewar to be most developed region in India in 5-10 yrs, investors' favourite: Adityanath

  PTI
  Noida
  Updated: 02-03-2020 18:48 IST
  Created: 02-03-2020 18:48 IST
Jewar, where an international airport is coming up, will be the most developed region in the country and favourite investment destination in five to 10 years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday. The chief minister, who was in Noida to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 2,821 crore, also stressed on public representatives, local authorities, administration and the propel to have dialogue to resolve disputes.  He claimed that one of the most positive influence of his government in the last three years has been increase in the per capita income of people in Uttar Pradesh, including Noida.

"The per capita income of UP in 1947-50 was higher than the national average. Eventually, it deteriorated and by 2017 it stood at less than half of the national average," he claimed. Adityanath said it is the result of such joint efforts that the construction of the Jewar Airport has been possible. "In the coming five or 10 years, the area around the Jewar Airport will be the most developed region in the country." "Noida, Greater Noida, Jewar...the airport project will bring development for all, guide lakhs of youth and become one of the focus points for investors from world over," he said. Noting that this has been made possible because of joint efforts of all stakeholders, he said otherwise this is the same region where incidents like Bhatta Parsaul have happened and violent incidents took place in 2015 and 2017 as well.

"The common man was scared of venturing into the Jewar region, but today it is known for development and the future will be right for upcoming generations because of this project (airport)," Adityanath added. The chief minister also used the occasion to make an appeal to farmers in the region who have started using the compensation money they got in lieu of their land acquired by the government for airports in purchasing big vehicles, and extravagant expenses.  "Please prioritise how you want to use the money. Think of the needs of your children and long term investments that can get you long term gains and happiness. Investments are not made instantly," he added.  Adityanath, who arrived here on Sunday, said he has met and talked with various groups of farmers, delegations of groups working positively in the society during the visit, while emphasised that efforts should be towards ensuring "ease of living" for the common man.

"Dialogue can make solution for any problem possible," the chief minister said, adding that resolving disputes is possible if people, public representatives, local authorities and administration have proper communication. He said that there should not be any hesitation in anybody for doing work which is compliant with the rules, and called for ensuring action and resolving problems without delay and without making people run pillar to post. "Also, be clear if some work cannot be done if they are against rules, explain that there could be audit objections or other problems in future and that is why work cannot be done. There should not be any work at any level that unnecessarily puts common man in trouble or worry," he said.  "There should be ease of living for the ordinary citizens, something that our prime minister also propagates," the chief minister added.

"But today, I am happy to inform you that the per capita income of Noida citizens is more than their counterparts in Delhi. This is a positive change and should continue in future," Adityanath said..

