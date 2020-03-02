Left Menu
Punjab Police arrests three gangsters from Raj

  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 19:07 IST
The Punjab Police has arrested three gangsters wanted in murder, extortion, and rioting cases from Sojat in Pali district of Rajasthan, a senior police officer said here on Monday. Harman Bhullar, Balraj Singh and Harwinder Sandhu, all residents of Punjab were held during a joint operation of the police forces from Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The three are members of a criminal gang operated by Pavittar Singh, a gangster who is suspected to be in the US, Director General of Punjab Police Dinkar Gupta said.

The accused were arrested on the basis of a tip-off provided to Rajasthan Police by the Punjab Police on Sunday, Gupta said, adding that the three had been changing their locations regularly and using fake identities while on the run. Police have seized five pistols, a rifle, a gun, around 50 cartridges, two cars and three fake Aadhar Cards from them, the DGP said. The gang members were wanted for killing two people in separate incidents in Amritsar in January this year, the DGP said, adding that they had also shot at a person in November last year in Amritsar.

Sandhu had claimed responsibility for the killings..

