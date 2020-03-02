Cong MLA embarrasses own govt, says transport policy put on back burner

A Congress MLA embarrassed his own government on Monday, saying the Punjab government has put the transport policy on the back burner while passengers were being "looted" by a private bus operator. During the Zero Hour, Kulbir Singh Zira demanded that the Congress-led government implement the transport policy to end the "loot" of people.

The MLA from Zira constituency pointed out that a private bus operator had been charging exorbitant fares from people. He claimed the operator charges Rs 2,600 per passenger from the Delhi airport to Rajpura whereas the state-owned Punbus charges Rs 1,200 a passenger. "The transport policy has been put on the back burner," said Zira.

"The advocate general could also be asked if there was any stay on the policy. The transport policy should be implemented to end the loot of people at the hands of private bus operators," said Zira. Among the private transporters operating in Punjab, the majority of buses are owned by the Badal family..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

