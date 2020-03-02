Woman killed after car falls into Ganga Canal in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 30-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured after their car fell into the Ganga Canal near Dudhli village here on Monday, police said

They were going from Sautu village from Meerut district. The injured has been hospitalised, they said.

