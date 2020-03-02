Left Menu
Bill seeking prevention of damage to property tabled in

  • PTI
  • Itanagar
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 20:28 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 20:28 IST
A Bill seeking to provide for prevention of damage to any property in the state was introduced in the Assembly on Monday. State Home Minister Bamang Felix tabled the Arunachal Pradesh Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Bill 2020 which will make legal provisions for punishment and compensation for damage and loss caused to property by acts of mischief.

At present, there is no state law to provide for punishment and compensation for damage and loss caused to any property by acts of mischief in the state, the statement of the bill said. Felix, who also holds the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, presented the third report of the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly, which was later adopted.

Women and Child Development Minister Alo Libang also laid the report of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women for the years 2016-17 and 2017-18 on the table of the House..

