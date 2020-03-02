Raj govt announces compensation for crop damaged in February 29 hailstorm

Rajasthan Disaster Management Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal on Monday announced compensation for crop damages in last month's hailstorm, saying all farmers who have suffered more than 33 per cent crop losses would be given financial aid

Replying to a debate in Rajasthan Assembly on the crop losses in various parts of the state due to hailstorm on February 29, Meghwal said the assessment of losses would be carried out by March 5, but if necessary the farmers will be compensated on the basis of assessment done by the patwaris even beyond that. He said that reports of crop losses have been received from Alwar, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu and Baran districts. In 14 villages of 3 tehsils of Alwar district (Alwar, Neemrana, Ramgarh), preliminary information about losses of 33 to 50 per cent has been received, he said. Meghwal said that compensation will be paid to the farmers as per the SDRF norms.

