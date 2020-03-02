Left Menu
JK govt expunges 'illegal entries' of 5,600 acres in revenue records in Udhampur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 20:51 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government has expunged illegal entries of over 5,600 acres of land in revenue records in Udhampur district as part of an anti-encroachment drive, officials said on Monday. The district administration in Udhampur has decided to follow a zero-tolerance policy towards encroachment on government land, they said.

Government estimates say the total state land under encroachment is 2,58,121 acres, which is worth nearly Rs 25,448 crore.  Entries have been expunged for 5,607.75 acres of state land, including 268.12 acres of forest land, in Udhampur, Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla said. "With the commitment to show zero tolerance towards violations, a massive anti-encroachment drive has been started on a mission mode across Udhampur," Singla said, while chairing a meeting to review the progress of physical eviction on encroached government land.

The schedule for physical eviction is being followed rigorously by the Revenue authorities and substantial patches of land have been cleared, the meeting was told. The DC gave strict directions to fix responsibility against the defaulters, adding that action will be taken against erring officers.

Anti-encroachment drives are being carried out and physical eviction report is submitted on a daily basis to the DC of Udhampur who is monitoring the whole process, the officials said..

