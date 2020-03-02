J&K arms licensing case: IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan, Itrit Hussain Rafiqui sent to CBI custody

A special court in Srinagar on Monday sent former district magistrates of Kupwara -- Rajiv Ranjan and Itrit Hussain Rafiqui to 10-day CBI custody a day after they were arrested in the arms licensing case, officials said. Ranjan, a 2010-batch IAS officer and Rafiqui were held by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday.

During investigation, the alleged role of Ranjan and Rafiqui who had held the position of district magistrate of Kupwara from 2015 to 2016 and 2013 to 2015, respectively, had surfaced, the agency had said. The case pertains to the allegations that during the period 2012 to 2016, then deputy commissioners and district magistrates of various districts of Jammu and Kashmir including Kupwara had fraudulently and illegally issued bulk arms licenses in lieu of monetary consideration, the spokesperson said. PTI ABS RHL.

