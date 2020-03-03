Left Menu
Centre to ask 31 questions during Census 2021

The Centre has finalised a set of 31 questions to be asked from people during the collection of data for Census 2021. The data will be collected between April 1 to September 31 this year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 13:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 13:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to the latest notification, the government will ask questions like predominant material of floor, wall and roof of the house, number of dwelling rooms exclusively in possession of the household, access to a latrine, and type of latrine, among others."In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 8 of the Census Act, 1948 (37 of 1948), the Central Government hereby instructs that all Census Officers may, within the limits of the local areas for which they have been respectively appointed, ask all such questions from all persons on the items enumerated below for collecting information through the house listing and housing census schedules in connection with the Census of India 2021," said the Ministry Home Affairs giving the list of 31 questions.The questions include building number (municipal or local authority or Census number), Census house number, predominant material of floor, wall and roof of the Census house, condition of the census house, household number, total number of persons normally residing in the household, name of the head of the household, sex of the head of the household and caste of the head of household.Other questions are -- ownership status of the Census house, number of dwelling rooms exclusively in possession of the household, number a married couple(s) living in the household, main source of drinking water and electricity, access to latrine, type of latrine, wastewater outlet, availability of bathing facility, availability of kitchen and LPG/PNG connection, main fuel used for cooking, access to radio/transistor, television, access to internet, laptop/computer, telephone/mobile phone/smartphone, bicycle/scooter/motorcycle/moped/car/van, main cereal consumed in the household, mobile number (for Census related communications only). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

