Water and Sanitation urges QwaQwa community to remain patient

This follows Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s visit in Maluti-A-Phofung Local Municipality in response to the ongoing water challenges experienced by the residents in the area.

During her visit on 23 January 2020, Sisulu set the ball rolling towards bringing relief to the community of QwaQwa and surrounding areas. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Department of Water and Sanitation has encouraged the QwaQwa community to remain patient as the process to bring the desired outcomes continues to unfold.

During her visit on 23 January 2020, Sisulu set the ball rolling towards bringing relief to the community of QwaQwa and surrounding areas.

The Minister announced that Sedibeng Water would be directed to immediately address water supply challenges in QwaQwa, and ensure that the desired end result is water availability and water through the taps in the long run.

Sedibeng Water is seized with this directive on behalf of the department, working together with Maluti-A-Phofung Local Municipality (in whose jurisdiction the work is happening), and Maluti-A-Phofung Water has embarked on a concerted effort to ensure that there is water supply to the communities in the area.

The planned short-term intervention involves the delivery of water to communities through water tankers, the placement of plastic tanks, commonly referred to as JoJo tanks, as well as the rationing of water.

Ten water tankers on site

The department said that so far, 10 tankers of 16 000 liter capacity are on-site delivering water to the affected areas and the drivers have been assigned local guides (truck attendants).

To this end, the department said, 102 units of 5 000 liters of Jojo tanks and 30 units of 10 000 liter tanks have been delivered.

"Other measures to develop boreholes in areas such as Kestell/Tlholong Township Extension 5 are currently underway. Two boreholes were drilled and equipped to alleviate the challenges experienced in Ward 3.

"The two boreholes are supplying water into a packaged water treatment plant and then delivered to the elevated steel tank. The elevated steel tank is connected to the water reticulation network," the department explained.

However, the department noted that the boreholes will not completely solve the challenges experienced in Kestell due to network issues, which are being attended to with urgency, as per the directive of the Minister.

The medium-term measures include the construction of a 4km pipeline from Comet Village to Ha-Rankopane Reservoir traversing wards 23 and 31.

The pipeline is supplied from the Makwane Water Treatment Plant which obtains raw water from Metsi Matsho Dam. The pipes were delivered on 11 February 2020.

Stringent supply chain processes

The department has emphasized that as much as Sedibeng Water is prioritizing these projects, stringent supply chain processes are applied, to ensure everything is kept above board.

"The initial plan was for the construction work to commence on the 15 February 2020, however, due to unfinished consultation and other logistics, the work will be temporarily delayed. As soon as the recruitment of labor processes is complete, the project will commence immediately.

"Sedibeng Water is sourcing labor from the local community in an effort to encourage local economic development. Continuous consultation is happening between all stakeholders involved and the community is encouraged to remain patient as the process to bring the desired outcomes continues to unfold. A lot of work has already been done on the ground and is continuing," the department explained.

Sisulu has reiterated that whatever interventions she makes do not take away the responsibilities of water service authorities or local government to look after and ensure that the infrastructure required for optimal basic services' delivery is always in good condition.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

