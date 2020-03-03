TMC creates fund for victims of violence; calls Delhi violence "planned genocide"

The TMC is setting up a fund to aid victims of "genocide" across the country, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said on Tuesday, noting that Rs 10 lakh has already been committed to its corpus

Addressing a press briefing, O'Brien termed the Delhi violence "genocide" and said that the party wanted the issue to be discussed in Parliament and also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into it. "West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is setting up a benevolent fund for genocide victims. The AITC benevolent fund will be used outside Bengal and it already has a commitment of Rs 10 lakh," said the MP. He said that Rs 5 lakh has been committed from the royalty of the books written by the chief minister and the remaining Rs 5 lakh will be contributed by the party MPs, with a minimum contribution of Rs 10,000 from each

"The violence in Delhi is genocide and it was a planned murder. This is the government which doesn't want to answer hard questions in Parliament. "You have blood on your hands. Come to Parliament and answer the questions rather than using your fingers to play with keyboard," he said on the government's "silence" on the Delhi violence in Parliament.

