Rly ministry positive about Aurangabad-Dighi line, says NGO

  Aurangabad
  Updated: 03-03-2020 15:01 IST
A delegation of AurangabadFirst, a citizens' forum, which met Railway Minister PiyushGoyal to demand implementation of the Aurangabad-Ahmednagar-Pune-Dighi Port line on Tuesday claimed the ministry is"positive" but wants the Maharashtra government to bear costequally

A Central Railway survey is underway for Aurangabad-Ahmednagar line but the group wants it to be extended to Puneand Dighi Port, located on the banks of Rajpuri Creek inRaigad district, some 170 kilometres south of Mumbai

In a press release, Aurangabad First chairpersonMansing Pawar said, "The minister said he was positive aboutthis project. It is a necessity to connect this (Aurangabad-Ahmednagar) to Pune and Dighi Port and the state governmentshould contribute half the amount." He said officials told the delegation electrificationof the Aurangabad-Manmad route would be completed by Septembernext year.

