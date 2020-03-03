Left Menu
Maha: Man held for raping eight-year-old daughter

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his eight-year-old daughter in Madha tehsil of Maharashtra's Solapur district, police said on Tuesday. The accused was arrested on Monday based on the complaint lodged by his wife, an official from Madha police station said.

"The woman came to know about the heinous act after the minor suffered a stomachache and complained about her father," the official said. As per the complaint, the accused had been sexually abusing his minor daughter for the last two years and when his wife found out about it, he threatened her with dire consequences, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, he said..

