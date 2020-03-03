700 cattle seized along India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya

Around 700 bovines, mostly cows, were seized along the 443-km-long India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya in a week, BSF officials said on Tuesday. A total of 691 Bangladesh-bound bovines besides a large quantity of ganja and psychotropic YaBa tablets were seized between February 24 and March 2 and 36 smugglers were arrested, a BSF spokesperson said.

The total seizure was worth over Rs 2.8 crore, he said. According to the BSF official, hundreds of trucks loaded with cattle are entering Meghalaya from neighbouring Assam and unloading at designated areas close to the international border.

"We have requested the authorities concerned to check the transportation of cattle from the hinterland to the border areas, where they are being sent in the name of local consumption even when there are no abattoirs in the border areas," he said. Last year, the BSF had seized over 10,000 cows worth over Rs 16 crore along the border, the biggest seizure of bovines by the paramilitary force in Meghalaya, the official said.

Over 3,600 YaBa tablets were seized last year and 176 foreign nationals were arrested for illegally entering India, he added..

